MI 20/3 in 3.1 Overs | RR vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Number Three Goes Down for The Mumbai Indians As Suryakumar Yadav Departs Against Sandeep Sharma

Out! Sandeep Sharma strike again for the Rajasthan Royals as Suryakumar Yadav has to walk back for 10 runs. Surya was trying to chip the ball over the leg side off Sandeep but didn't get any timing on the ball. The ball went straight up in the air and Rovman Powell took an easy catch while coming in from long on.

MI 6/2 in 1.3 Overs | RR vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Another One Bites the Dust For Mumbai Indians As Sandeep Sharma Gets Ishan Kishan For a Duck

Out! The Mumbai Indians lose yet another wicket as Sandeep Sharma removes Ishan Kishan for a duck. Kishan looked to drive the ball which went away from the batsman and took a spike of the bat. It was an easy catch for Sanju Samson but at first, the umpire didn't give the batsman out. Sanju took a DRS and hence in the replay, Kishan was adjudged out.

MI 6/1 in 0.5 Overs | RR vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Trent Boult Continues the Trend of Picking Wickets in First Over, Dismisess Rohit Sharma

Out! The Rajasthan Royals draw first blood to the Mumbai Indians as they get the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. Rohit looks to pull Boult but ends up getting an edge which goes straight up in the air and Sanju Samson took an excellent catch.

RR vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Wins the Toss and Opts to Bat First; Nuwan Thushara Handed Debut By Mumbai Indians; Sandeep Sharma Replaces Kuldeep Sen in Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI

Toss Update: MI won the toss and opted to bat first

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

The Mumbai Indians will be taking on the Rajasthan Royals in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. MI are coming off a win against the Punjab Kings in their last match and would look forward to continuing their winning momentum on the other hand, the Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in their last IPL 2024 clash. IPL 2024: Top Five Key Battles To Look Out for in Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Clash

The Rajasthan Royals who are currently placed on the top of the points table have only lost one match in the tournament so far. RR have firepower in both their batting and bowling which has also been in form in the recent few matches of the cash-rich league. RR would be willing to grab yet another win in the tournament. Royals defeated MI by six wickets when they clashed with each other in the tournament earlier. The Mumbai Indians must be beware of RR opener Jos Buttler and pacer Trent Boult who are amongst the biggest match winners of the side. Buttler has already slammed two centuries in the tournament so far whereas Boult has been at his best while picking up wickets in the opening overs. RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have a lot to think about in their bowling department which lacks experience and effectiveness. No bowler other than Jasprit Bumrah has impressed in the tournament so far. The form of captain Hardik Pandya is also a matter of concern for the franchise. The team's batting department is full of stars and are in form. Rohit Sharma will once again have the responsibility to give his team a brilliant start and will look forward to repeating the same performance against the Royals as well. Bumrah will also have the same responsibility against RR.

