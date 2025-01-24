Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): As the clock ticks closer to the World Padel League's India debut, the league on Friday unveiled the teams and match draws, scheduled to take place at the Nesco Center, Mumbai, from February 5 to February 8.

World Padel League will feature four teams - Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers, SG Pipers Cheetahs, Game Changers Lions and Vernost Jaguars - each comprising eight elite international players, including five men and three women from around the globe.

The tournament will kick off with a thrilling opener as the Vernost Jaguars, featuring Alejandro Arroyo, Lucas Campagnolo, Alejandra Salazar, and Tamara Icardo, face Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers, led by Marta Ortega and Sofia Araujo. In the second match of the opening day, SG Pipers Cheetahs led by Claudia Fernandez and Francisco Guerrero will take on Game Changers Lions, featuring Jon Sanz and Veronica Virseda.

On February 6, Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers will meet SG Pipers Cheetahs in the first match of the day, followed by a clash between Vernost Jaguars and Game Changers Lions. The league stage concludes on February 7, with Game Changers Lions taking on Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers in the first match and the SG Pipers Cheetahs facing Vernost Jaguars in the second. The top two teams from the overall points table will compete in the finals on February 8.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin (all-play-all) format, with each team playing against every other team during the three league stage days, before the top two teams advance to the finals. Each match will comprise four sets: two men's doubles, one women's doubles and one mixed doubles.

Squads

Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers

Male: Carlos Daniel Gutierrez (World No. 19), Javier Barahona (World No. 29), Javier Leal (World No. 31), Javier Garcia (World No. 33), Rama Valenzuela (World No. 77)

Female: Marta Ortega (World No. 7), Sofia Araujo (World No. 8), Marina Guinart (World No. 22)

SG Pipers Cheetahs

Male: Francisco Guerrero (World No. 21), Juanlu Esbri (World No. 25), Enrique Goenaga (World No. 42), Teodoro Zapata (World No. 35), Pol Hernandez (World No. 65)

Female: Claudia Fernandez (World No. 3), Beatriz Gonzalez (World No. 6), Julieta Bidahorria (World No. 35)

Game Changers Lions

Male: Jon Sanz (World No. 9), Jairo Bautista (World No. 22), Gonzalo Rubio (World No. 38), Pablo Lijo (World No. 47), Daniel Santigosa (World No. 73)

Female: Veronica Virseda (World No. 12), Aranzazu Osoro (World No. 18), Carla Mesa (World No. 32)

Vernost Jaguars

Male: Alejandro Arroyo (World No. 18), Lucas Campagnolo (World No. 26), Maximiliano Sanchez (World No. 23), Aris Patiniotis (World No. 51), David Gala Sanchez (World No. 76)

Female: Alejandra Salazar (World No. 15), Tamara Icardo (World No. 17), Maria Virginia Riera (World No. 19). (ANI)

