Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Having lost all their matches, both RCB and GG are sitting at the bottom of the table. RCB suffered their first defeat against Delhi Capitals by 60 runs and then Bangalore failed to claim a win against Harmanpreet Kaur-led side Mumbai Indians (MI) handing them a 9 wickets victory.

Meanwhile, the Giants lost their matches against Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz (UPW).

"Would like to bat first. It's a used pitch. Want to bat freely with our batting depth. We are playing with the same XI. The environment was very positive - the kind of cricket we played. I'm enjoying the role. It adds responsibility to your shoulders," Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana said at the time of toss.

"Considering the wicket, I don't mind doing both. But would've loved to bat as well. We had the discussion as a bowling unit (about the outfield). First two games weren't the way we wanted to start. It's 8 matches before the eliminator or the final. A very important game in that context. One change - Disha misses out, Poonam Khemnar comes in for her," Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana said at the time of toss.

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh and Preeti Bose. (ANI)

