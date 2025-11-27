New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought South Africa star player Nadine de Klerk for Rs 65 lakh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction on Thursday. Nadine played a match for Bengaluru in the 2023/24 season.

Nadine also had a good ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, scoring 208 runs in seven innings at an average of 52.00. The Proteas Women batter had one fifty and picked up nine wickets at an average of 26.11.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma & Sophie Ecclestone Reclaimed by UPW, Amelia Kerr Retained by MI, Sophie Devine to GG And More from Women's Premier League Mega Event.

Nadine has notched up 660 runs in 68 T20Is and 49 innings for South Africa. She has not scored a fifty yet and her strike rate is above 106. She has 51 wickets at an average of above 24.

Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield was sold to UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.20 crore. Litchfield scored 304 runs in 7 innings in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The left-handed batter hammered a century in the semi-final against India. The Australian opener averaged over 50 during the tournament.

Also Read | 'Sometimes Opposites Attract': Actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan Marries Cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth in an Intimate Ceremony Attended by Family and Close Friends.

Litchfield was with the Gujarat Giants previously in WPL. The star cricketer has made 440 runs in 27 T20Is for Australia, at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of 140.12 with two fifties in 22 innings.

RCB bought Georgia Voll for Rs 60 lakh. She played three matches for UPW last season. Georgia has amassed 210 runs in six T20Is for Australia at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 144.82. She has two fifties.

UPW signed Australian legend Meg Lanning for Rs 1.9 crore. South Africa captain Laurva Wolvaardt, who had a superb run with the bat during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, was sold to Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Indian leg-spinner Asha Sobhana was sold to UPW for Rs 1.1 crore. Australia spinner Alana King, who scalped a seven-wicket haul in the Women's World Cup, went unsold.

The WPL 2026 will see 277 players going under the hammer. Out of 277, 194 were Indian players, and 83 were overseas cricketers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)