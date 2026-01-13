Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): An unbeaten 52-run partnership between Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali helped Gujarat Giants to post a challenging target of 193 runs against Mumbai Indians in the sixth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, the Gujarat Giants were off to a brilliant start after openers Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney hammered four boundaries in the second over against Hayley Matthews.

However, speedster Shabnim Ismail dismissed Devine for eight runs off four deliveries, including two fours, as Gujarat reached 26/1 in three overs. In the very next over, Kanika Ahuja hammered a six and a four that helped Gujarat to reach 40/1.

After the end of the first power play, Gujarat made 62/1. It was also their third-best powerplay score in WPL history after 80/0 against Delhi Capitals this season and 64/1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2023 edition.During the third ball of the seventh over, spinner Amelia Kerr removed Beth Mooney for 33 runs off 26 balls, including three fours and one six.

Nicola Carey then removed dangerous Ashleigh Gardner during the 10th over. The Gujarat captain made 20 off 11 deliveries, including four boundaries. Giants scored 99/3 in 10 overs.

Hayley Matthews, who was expensive in her first two overs, dismissed Kanika Ahuja for 35 runs off 18 deliveries, including four boundaries, as Gujarat slumped to 101/4 in 11 overs.

Georgia Wareham and Ayushi Soni stabilised Gujarat's innings after quick wickets. The Gardner-led Gujarat scored 130/4 in 15 overs. However, after the conclusion of the 16th over, Soni, who was struggling to score runs, was retired out. She made 11 off 14 balls.

In the last four overs, an onslaught from Bharti Fulmali (36* off 15 balls, including three fours and as many sixes) and Wareham ( 43* off 33 balls, including five boundaries) stitched an unbeaten 56-run stand as they helped Gujarat post a challenging score of 192/5 in 20 overs.

With the ball, Ismail (1/25), Matthews (1/34), Nicola Carey (1/36), and Kerr (1/40) were among the wicket takers for the Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43*, Bharti Fulmali 36*; Shabnim Ismail 1/25) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

