Navi Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Monday.

Mumbai Indians:

Yastika Bhatia c Taniya Bhatia b Kapp 1

Hayley Matthews c Rodrigues b Pandey 5

Nat Sciver-Brunt b Kapp 0

Harmanpreet Kaur c Rodrigues b Pandey 23

Amelia Kerr c Taniya Bhatia b Reddy 8

Pooja Vastrakar c Yadav b Jonassen 26

Issy Wong c Lanning b Jonassen 23

Amanjot Kaur run out 19

Humaira Kazi not out 2

Extras: (W-2) 2

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 109

Fall of Wickets: 1-6, 2-6, 3-10, 4-21, 5-58, 6-74, 7-104, 8-109.

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-13-2, Alice Capsey 1-0-4-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-21-2, Jess Jonassen 4-0-25-2, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-10-1, Radha Yadav 3-0-18-0, Poonam Yadav 1-0-18-0. (MORE)

