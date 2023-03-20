Navi Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Monday.
Mumbai Indians:
Yastika Bhatia c Taniya Bhatia b Kapp 1
Hayley Matthews c Rodrigues b Pandey 5
Nat Sciver-Brunt b Kapp 0
Harmanpreet Kaur c Rodrigues b Pandey 23
Amelia Kerr c Taniya Bhatia b Reddy 8
Pooja Vastrakar c Yadav b Jonassen 26
Issy Wong c Lanning b Jonassen 23
Amanjot Kaur run out 19
Humaira Kazi not out 2
Extras: (W-2) 2
Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 109
Fall of Wickets: 1-6, 2-6, 3-10, 4-21, 5-58, 6-74, 7-104, 8-109.
Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-13-2, Alice Capsey 1-0-4-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-21-2, Jess Jonassen 4-0-25-2, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-10-1, Radha Yadav 3-0-18-0, Poonam Yadav 1-0-18-0. (MORE)
