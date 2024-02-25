Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants here on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants Women:

Beth Mooney c Bhatia b Ismail 24

Veda Krishnamurthy lbw b Ismail 0

Harleen Deol lbw b Ismail 8

Phoebe Litchfield c Keerthana b Sciver-Brunt 7

Dayalan Hemalatha c Kerr b Matthews 3

Ashleigh Gardner c Ismail b Kerr 15

Kathryn Bryce not out 25

Sneh Rana b Kerr 0

Tanuja Kanwar st Bhatia b Kerr 28

Lea Tahuhu st Bhatia b Kerr 0

Extras: (LB-8 W-8) 16

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 126

Fall of wickets: 1/3 2/11 3/37 4/52 5/58 6/78 7/78 8/126 9/126

Bowling: 4-0-18-3, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-14-1, Hayley Matthews 4-0-33-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-17-4, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-9-0, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana 3-0-19-0, Saika Ishaque 1-0-8-0.

Mumbai Indians Women (Target: 127 runs from 20 overs)

Yastika Bhatia c Krishnamurthy b Bryce 7

Hayley Matthews c Gardner b Kanwar 7

Nat Sciver-Brunt run out 22

Harmanpreet Kaur not out 46

Amelia Kerr lbw b Tahuhu 31

Pooja Vastrakar b Kanwar 1

Amanjot Kaur not out 0

Extras: (LB-6 W-9) 15

Total: (For 5 wickets in 18.1 overs) 129

Fall of wickets: 1/19 2/21 3/49 4/115 5/118

Bowling: Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-23-0, Meghna Singh 2-0-19-0, Kathryn Bryce 3-1-22-1, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-21-2, Lea Tahuhu 3-0-17-1, Sneh Rana 2.1-0-21-0.

