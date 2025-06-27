New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Women's Premier League side UP Warriorz have parted ways with its head coach Jon Lewis after a three-year association which started in 2023.

The Warriorz, who finished at the bottom of the standings in the WPL 2025, informed the development in their Instagram handle.

"From day one, you believed in us. Through the highs, the learnings, and everything in between, Thank You, Coach Jon Lewis, for leading with heart, calm, and belief. You will always be a part of the Warriorz Family," the franchise wrote in the social media account.

Lewis had guided the Warriorz to the WPL playoffs in the tournament's inaugural season in 2023, only to be beaten by eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

They finished fourth on the table with three wins from eight games in 2024 and across three seasons, UP Warriorz won nine out of 25 matches under Lewis' guidance.

Besides being the head coach of UP Warriorz, Lewis was also England women's team head coach since November 2022 before stepping down from that position in March this year.

Lewis played county cricket for Gloucestershire, Surrey and Sussex, and featured in one Test, 13 ODIs, and two T20Is for England.

