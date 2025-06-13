AB de Villiers was delighted with South Africa's performance and stood up to applaud Aiden Markram, who scored a sparkling century in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground, on Friday, June 13. The former South Africa National Cricket Team star was in attendance at the iconic venue to show support for his team. As Aiden Markram hit his eighth Test century, in one of the biggest stages of his career, the ex-cricketer applauded the performance and also appeared to record the memorable moment on his phone. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma's unbeaten 143-run partnership has put South Africa on the brink of a historic win. Aiden Markram Hits His Eighth Test Century, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final 2025 at Lord's.

AB de Villiers Stands Up and Applauds Aiden Markram's Century

AB De Villiers is recording Aiden Markram's 100 celebration from the stand while giving him the standing ovation❤️🥹 GOAT has seen his team RCB winning IPL & now finally seeing his country winning an ICC trophy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIIZW8mIkR — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) June 13, 2025

AB de Villiers Reacts to Aiden Markram's Century

The Lucky charm AB de villiers 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/bkiDszVefU — Kevin (@imkevin149) June 13, 2025

