London, Jun 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day four of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia: 469 all out and 270/8 decl

Also Read | List of Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests: Check Top 10 Record Targets Achieved by Teams.

India 1st Innings: 296 all out

India 2nd Innings:

Also Read | Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live TV Telecast of Roland Garros Women's Singles Final Tennis Match?.

Rohit Sharma batting 22

Shubman Gill c Green b Boland 18

Extras (NB-1) 1

Fall of wickets: 1-41.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 3-0-18-0, Scott Boland 3.1-10-10-1, Mitchell Starc 1-0-13-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)