Melbourne [Australia], December 31 (ANI): During the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between Australia and India on Monday, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the player to slam the third-highest scorer for India to score the most runs in a single calendar year.

Jaiswal played a knock of 84 runs from 208 balls which was laced with eight boundaries in his innings. The left-hand batter smashed runs at a strike rate of 40.38.

With this knock, the southpaw completed 1478 runs in a single calendar year. The other Indian batters who have achieved this milestone are Sachin Tendulkar with 1562 runs in 2010, Sunil Gavaskar with 1555 runs in 1979, and Virender Sehwag in 2008 and 2010 with 1462 and 1422 runs respectively.

Earlier in the day, the decision by the third umpire Sharfuddoula on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test of the BGT series left the world of cricket divided.

The controversial moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 71st over when Jaiswal tried to pull the ball away from Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia appealed for the decision, but the on-field umpired turned them down. Cummins decided to take the decision upstairs, and that's where the controversial moment happened.

In the replay, the ball seemingly deflected on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the snickometer didn't show any movement when the ball visibly appeared to be deflected off Jaiswal's gloves.

The third umpire felt the visual evidence was enough to deem Jaiswal out and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision. (ANI)

