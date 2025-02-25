Dubai, Feb 25 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his Australian partner Alexei Popyrin combined brilliantly to stun the world number one pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in their men's doubles round of 16 match at the Dubai Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.

After dropping the first set, Bhambri and Popyrin staged an incredible comeback to defeat the top seeds from El Salvador and Croatia 4-6 7-6(1), 10-3. PTI AH

