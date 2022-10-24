Hobart, Oct 24 (PTI) Zimbabwe posted 79 for five against South Africa in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Electing to bat in the rain-hit nine-overs-a-side game, Zimbabwe lost early wickets before Wessly Madhevere (35 not out) and Milton Shumba (18) gave them a respectable total.

Also Read | Champions League 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur Possibly Without 4 Key Players for Match Against Sporting Lisbon, Says Antonio Conte.

Lungi Ngidi (2/20) picked up two wickets for South Africa.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Virat Kohli: 5 Records Made by India’s Star Batter During Matchwinning Knock Against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe: 79 for 5 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 35 not out, Milton Shumba 18; Lungi Ngidi 2/20). PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)