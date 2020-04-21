Sri Lanka Orders Liquor Stores Closed Again

World. (File Image)

Colombo, Apr 21 (AP) Sri Lanka has ordered all liquor stores to close indefinitely, as a part of its stringent measures aimed at containing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The government's decision came amid warnings by the doctors' union and association, which cautioned that consumption of alcohol can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behavior, mental health issues and violence.

They also warned that it could disrupt social distancing guidelines. Doctors' warnings came as the number of confirmed cases rose to 310. Seven people have died while 102 have recovered.

Liquor stores and bars were opened on Monday in some parts of the country, after the government partially lifted a monthlong curfew during which all liquor shops remained close.

Sri Lanka had been under a 24-hour curfew since March 20. It was lifted during daytime hours in more than two-thirds of the country on Monday and will continue in the remaining districts including the capital, Colombo, until next week.

The curfew will remain in effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice. (AP)

