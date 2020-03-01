Sri Lanka Win Thrilling ODI by Six-run Against Windies, Clean Sweep Series by 3-0

Balagolla [Sri Lanka], Mar 1 (ANI): All-round Sri Lanka defeated West Indies in a thrilling third ODI by six runs at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.With this win, the hosts clean swept the series 3-0. In the last over, Windies were required 13 runs but only managed to get six.Chasing a massive target of 308, Fabian Allen's late knock of 37 from 15 balls ignited the hope of victory for the visitors but he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Kusal Mendis off Angelo Mathews in the second ball of the last over.Shai Hope (72) and Sunil Ambris (60) provided a solid start for the team. Nicholas Pooran (50) and skipper Kieron Pollard (49) played handy knocks. The Caribbean side only managed to score 301/9 in the 50 overs.For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews grabbed four wickets.Earlier, the Islanders won the toss and opted to bat first. The spirited team performance allowed the hosts to post a target of 307 in allotted 50 overs.Dimuth Karunaratne (44), Kusal Perera (44), Kusal Mendis (55), and Dhananjaya de Silva (51) power Sri Lanka to reach a giant total.For Windies, Alzarri Joseph bagged four wickets while Jason Holder clinched two wickets.Brief scores: Sri Lanka 307 all out (Kusal Mendis 55, Alzarri Joseph 4-65) beat West Indies 301/9 (Shai Hope 72, Angelo Mathews 4-59) by six runs. (ANI)

