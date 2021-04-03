Actors Daniel Zovatto and Lori Petty have been cast as series regulars in HBO Max drama series Station Eleven. The 10-episode post-apocalyptic limited series is based on the international bestseller book of the same name by Canadian author Emily St John Mandel, the streamer said in a statement. Also joining the cast are actors Andy McQueen, David Cross, Enrico Colantoni and Julian Obradors, who will recur in the show. Friends Cast to Begin Filming HBO Max Reunion Special Next Week.

"Station Eleven", which hails from Paramount TV Studios, will tell the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. Zovatto, known for featuring in series "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" and movie "Don't Breathe", will appear as "The Prophet" the enigmatic leader of a mysterious cult of young people. Game Of Thrones Play Heading to Broadway With Plans to Bring Back Iconic Characters From the HBO Show.

"Orange Is the New Black" star Petty will play "The Conductor", the leader of a group of travelling Shakespeare performers. Patrick Somerville, best known for directing episodes of shows like "Maniac" and "The Leftovers", has created the series and will also serve as the showrunner. Hiro Murai will direct the series and executive produce along with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Nate Matteson, Jeremy Podeswa and Jessica Rhoades.

