The Good Fight star Cush Jumbo and James Nesbitt of "The Missing" fame have boarded the cast of the series adaptation of the bestselling novel "Stay Close" at Netflix. Richard Armitage, known for "The Stranger", and "Bancroft" actor Sarah Parish are also part of the show, based on Harlan Coben's book of the same name. The story follows three people living comfortable lives who each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect, reported Deadline. Adam Sandler to Lead Netflix’s Spaceman of Bohemia Adaptation; Chernobyl Director Johan Renck to Helm the Sci-Fi Project

They are - Megan (Jumbo), a working mother of three; Ray (Armitage), the once promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity obsessed rich kids, and Broome (Nesbitt), a detective who's unable to let go of a missing person's cold case. When Lorraine (Parish), an old friend from Megan's past, delivers some shocking news, it will impact all three characters. Creator Coben is penning the eight-episode show alongside lead writer Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for the Final Season of Kiernan Shipka Show

Check Out Netflix UK & Ireland's Official Tweet Below:

Fans of The Stranger and Safe, rejoice! The next Netflix show based on @HarlanCoben's books will be STAY CLOSE – starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish. pic.twitter.com/58TRn2Kk1r — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 28, 2020

Daniel O'Hara of "The Stranger" fame is lead director and an executive producer. Juliet Charlesworth, best known for "Happy Valley", is series producer. Nicola Shindler is attached to executive produce the project for Studiocanal-owned Red Production Company, alongside Coben, Brocklehurst and Fee.

