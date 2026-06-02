StudyIn's Delhi Centre: Indian Students' Global Dreams Just Got Real!

StudyIn Bets Big on India, Launches Flagship Student Experience Centre in New Delhi. New Delhi, 02 June, 2026: StudyIn, Global higher education specialist, has announced the launch of its flagship Student Experience Centre in Nehru Place, New Delhi, marking a major milestone in the company’s India growth strategy and reinforcing its long-term commitment towards Indian students aspiring for international education opportunities.

The new flagship centre was inaugurated by StudyIn CEO Rob Grimshaw. Located on the ground floor of Eros Corporate Towers, the centre has been designed to offer seamless accessibility for students, parents, university partners, and stakeholders across Delhi NCR.

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CEO Rob Grimshaw inaugurates the flagship New Delhi Student Experience Centre today.

Expansion momentum continues with upcoming flagship Student Experience Centres planned in Chennai and Bengaluru later this year

The launch represents a significant strategic investment by StudyIn in India, one of the world’s biggest outbound student markets. It also reflects the company’s continued focus on strengthening its physical presence and student engagement ecosystem across key education hubs nationwide.

Speaking on the launch, Rob Grimshaw, CEO, StudyIn, said: "This investment is about much more than a new branch space. It is a statement of where we see the future of the India market and the kind of experience we want to offer students and families —modern, personal, caring and always of the highest quality. Assisting Indian students with their study abroad options is a privilege and a big responsibility. We are proud to serve them and also excited to be starting a new chapter for our wonderful team in Delhi. "

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As part of its next phase of expansion, StudyIn is also preparing to launch additional Student Experience Centres in Chennai and Bengaluru later this year.

Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, India, StudyIn, added: "The launch of our flagship Delhi Experience Centre is a defining milestone for StudyIn in India. Over the years, we have steadily built trust with students and university partners through our counselling expertise, ethical advisory approach, and strong on-ground presence across the country.

This new experience-led format reimagines how students engage with international education opportunities. Today’s students are exploring newer destinations, interdisciplinary programs, industry-aligned learning pathways, and global career opportunities more actively than ever before. Through these centres, our objective is to create highly accessible, informative, and personalised student touchpoints that simplify the overseas education journey while empowering students and families to make future-ready decisions. "

Over the years, StudyIn has established a strong operational footprint across major markets including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Gurugram, while also strengthening its presence across high-growth education hubs such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mysuru, Vijayawada and Coimbatore, among others.

This extensive presence has enabled StudyIn to engage closely with students across diverse geographies and evolving academic aspirations, positioning the company among the prominent international education advisory networks serving Indian students today.

Unlike conventional counselling offices, the new Student Experience Centre has been conceptualised as an immersive and collaborative student-first environment. The space includes dedicated counselling and consultation suites, collaborative discussion areas, student engagement zones, interactive lounge spaces, and consultation setups designed to support informed decision-making through every stage of a student’s overseas education journey.

The centre will offer students access to personalised counselling, destination guidance, university application support, scholarship opportunities, visa assistance, foreign language taster sessions, workshops on emerging courses and careers, pre-departure briefings, and post-admission student support services.

As part of its FY 2026–27 growth roadmap, StudyIn aims to further strengthen its university partnerships, expand student access to emerging global destinations across Europe and Asia, and enhance scholarship and financial support opportunities for Indian students. Through its growing institutional network and expanding India presence, the company continues to focus on building a more accessible, future-ready, and student-centric international education ecosystem.

About StudyIn:

About StudyIn: Founded in 2006, StudyIn is a global higher education specialist helping students access international education opportunities across leading destinations worldwide.

Formerly known as SI-UK and SI-Global, the company has built a legacy of nearly two decades in international student counselling, university admissions, and visa guidance, supporting over 1.3 million students globally. With a growing global presence and partnerships with leading universities worldwide, StudyIn supports students through every stage of their study abroad journey through trusted, transparent, and student-centric services.

StudyIn has steadily built a strong nationwide presence across India through a widespread network of offices and student support centres spanning both metropolitan and emerging education markets over the years. The company has an operational footprint across key cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Gurugram, while also strengthening accessibility in high-potential student markets such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mysuru, Vijayawada and Coimbatore, among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).