Suresh Raina Reveals His Favourite IPL Memory

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Monday termed former IPL teammate Matthew Hayden's 93-run knock against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) as his favourite innings of the tournament. Taking to Twitter Raina shared his favourite memory as he was nominated by Hayden to do so under the hashtag #MyIPLmoment.Chasing 186 against Delhi in IPL 2010, Hayden played a blistering knock of 93 runs off 43 balls. His innings was studded with seven sixes and nine fours.He played this knock with mongoose bat which gained popularity in that season. Mongoose bat features long handle with the less striking surface which allows batsmen to optimise the maximum power of the bottom-hand.Raina who was performing the duties of the skipper also played an unbeaten knock of 49 runs and built a 78-run partnership with Hayden."I want to say one good inning of your's against Delhi. You scored 93 with that mongoose bat. every ball was going out of the park. You played so well on that particular wicket because the wicket was turning and Delhi played so really well. They scored 190 or 185 something and you were looking so solid," Raina explained."We have a good partnership, I scored 49 in that game. I was captaining the side, you made me believe we can win from that situation. That was a very very good knock of yours. I still have the signed bat that you gave to me. I'm gonna share it with you, I hope you remember the autograph that you gave me," he added.The 33-year-old further nominated South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis to share his favourite IPL memory."Now I would love to pass the yellow love to my brother from South Africa Faf du Plessis. Now, you have to tell us your favourite inning and show us the yellow love," Raina said.IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29, but it was postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

