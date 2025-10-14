Chandigarh, October 14: IPS Om Parkash Singh has been assigned the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana after DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave following allegations surrounding the death of IPS Y Puran Kumar. "The Governor of Haryana is pleased to assign the additional charge of DGP Haryana to Sh. Om Parkash Singh, IPS (HY:1992 RR), Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula, Director /FSL Madhuban and DG/ HSBNCB (H) during the leave period of Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS HY:1990," an order by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, read.

This comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of IPS Y Puran Kumar, who died allegedly by suicide at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, and in the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Earlier, the Haryana Government has issued a statewide directive urging strict vigilance and coordinated efforts to maintain communal harmony and law and order. The circular emphasises the "urgent need to maintain strict vigil and ensure communal harmony across all districts and divisions" in view of tensions and public sensitivity surrounding the officer's death. All officers have been instructed to remain in close coordination with local organisations and community leaders, continuously monitor the situation, and take all necessary measures to uphold peace and public order. It further directs that any development with the potential to disturb communal harmony should be dealt with immediately, and timely reports must be submitted for review.

Meanwhile, as the case has sparked a political row, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left from his residence in the national capital to meet the family of IPS Y Puran Kumar.

