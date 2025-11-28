New Delhi, November 28: As Delhi-NCR's air quality continues to deteriorate, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said that India’s children are choking due to toxic air and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.

LoP Gandhi took to ‘X’ and posted, “Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: Her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry." “Modi ji, India’s children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?” he wrote. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’ at 385 As Cold Wave Intensifies.

He further added, “India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency. Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions." LoP Gandhi also shared a video in which he is seen interacting with women who express deep concern about rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. In the video, the women speak about the harmful impact of polluted air on their children, saying that their health is worsening day by day.

They also warn that if this issue is ignored now, it will create long-term health and economic damage for the country. The women can be heard questioning why the government is not issuing proper health advisories or taking urgent preventive measures. In the video, Rahul Gandhi responds by saying that pollution persists because several stakeholders benefit from the current system and resist meaningful corrective action. Delhi Records AQI Level of 384, Remains in 'Very Poor' Category.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to yet another day of toxic air on Friday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385, firmly in the “very poor” category. Air pollution across Delhi-NCR continues to remain hazardous, offering little respite to residents already struggling with a cold wave.

The spike in pollution comes barely a day after authorities lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III restrictions, which are enforced to curb severe pollution levels. However, the relief was short-lived, as air quality deteriorated rapidly once again. On Thursday, the city’s overall AQI rose sharply to 377, up from 327 the previous day, marking a significant decline in air quality within 24 hours.

Despite the worsening conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has clarified that Stage-III curbs will only be reinstated if the AQI crosses 400, which falls under the “severe” category. Until then, authorities plan to continue monitoring the situation without reimposing stricter curbs.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution levels surged steadily throughout the day on Thursday due to persistently low wind speeds. The AQI, recorded at 351 at 8 am, escalated to 381 by 7 pm, indicating continuous accumulation of pollutants over the region.

