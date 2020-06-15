Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput's Police Officer Brother-in-Law OP Singh Suspects Foul Play in Actor's Death, Seeks Probe In The Incident

Bollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 08:42 AM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput's Police Officer Brother-in-Law OP Singh Suspects Foul Play in Actor's Death, Seeks Probe In The Incident
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Chandigarh, June 15: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday. He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. His sister lives in Chandigarh. State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident. Sushant Singh Rajput Was Planning to Get Married in November, Reveals the Late Actor’s Cousin.

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Chandigarh OP Singh police officer Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video)
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines
News

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside)
Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
News

Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: He Talked Fast, Thought Faster and Was Always Restless!
Bollywood

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: He Talked Fast, Thought Faster and Was Always Restless!
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.78 74.03
Kolkata 77.64 69.80
Mumbai 82.70 72.64
Chennai 79.53 72.18
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement