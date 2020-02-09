Swords for Swords, Stone for Stones: Raj Thackeray Warns Anti-CAA Protestors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday warned those agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by saying that "stones will be answered with stones and sword with swords"."Those who are bringing out rallies across the country (against CAA/NRC), I want to tell them that today they have seen rallies being answered with a rally. Similarly, stones will be answered with stones and swords with swords," said Thackeray addressing a mega rally here demanding the ouster of Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators living in the country.He questioned anti-CAA protests by Muslims, stating that it is difficult to understand their agitation as the new law not meant for them.Praising the Centre for CAA, he said: "I do not understand why Muslims are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. CAA is not for the Muslims who were born here." "I praised the government when they do good things like scrapping Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir, implementation of CAA among others," Thackeray said.Continuing his tirade against Pakistani and Bangladeshi immigrants, the MNS chief said: "Pakistani and Bangladeshi immigrants should be thrown out of India. Our country is a 'dharamshala' (a charitable accommodation for travellers) or what? The rules in the US and Europe are very strict against illegal immigrants. If someone does not have a passport is either deported or put in jail. We too are not responsible for everyone," he said. Citing an incident where a Bangladeshi Muslim man married a Marathi woman, he said: "I heard this news that a Bangladeshi is living under a Marathi identity and has also married a Marathi girl. Wherever Marathi Muslim lives, nothing unpleasant has happened."He said if Centre is serious about the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) then it should implement it strictly. Calling Pakistan a country of terrorism, he said: "The 9/11 terror attack mastermind Osama Bin Laden was in Pakistan. Many blasts have happened in our country and we all know who was behind all these blasts. Dawood Ibrahim was behind Mumbai 1993 blasts, he is protected by Pakistan. They (protestors) are saying bring the Muslims also from these countries, I ask why?"He said Hindus are being targeted in Islamic countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. Thackeray assured that poor Hindus and Dalits, who do not have proper documents will not be targetted under CAA. "People say that Hindus and Dalits do not have papers. But no one is asking for their papers," he said. Claiming that no other country gives "as much independence" to people as India does, he suggested that "Indian Muslims, Marathi Muslims, nation-loving Muslims have to be careful from all anti-social elements".He added a freehand should be given to police to make Maharashtra a zero crime state. (ANI)

