Madurai, October 4: A Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai received a bomb threat via e-mail on Saturday, according to the police. The threat targeting the renowned temple triggered extensive security operations in the aftermath. According to Madurai city police, an email threat was sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) office this morning claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. ‘Leo’ Actress Trisha Krishnan’s Home Targeted by Bomb Threat; Police Confirm It Was a Hoax.

The world-famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple attracts thousands of devotees every day from various states. As it is currently exam vacation and also Pradosham day today, there has been a heavy influx of devotees since morning. Following this, the Madurai City Bomb Disposal Unit police personnel, along with sniffer dogs, conducted intensive searches inside the temple, including the sanctums of Goddess Amman and Lord Swami, the Golden Flag Mast area, the Annadhanam (free meal) hall, and the Teppakulam (temple tank) area. Rajasthan School Bomb Threat: ‘My Own School’ in Jaipur Receives Threat Call, Premises Evacuated As Police Conduct Search.

Later, thorough checks were also conducted at the four gopuram (tower) entrances of the temple, areas accessible to devotees, mobile phone deposit counters, and the coconut stalls in front of the temple. Additionally, the footwear storage area and all surrounding locations were rigorously searched by the bomb disposal unit and police personnel. After three hours of search operations, the official confirmed that no explosive materials were found and reported that the bomb threat was a hoax.

