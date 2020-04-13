Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till April 30

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced the extension of lockdown in the state, besides Section 144 will be in effect till April 30.This comes after Prime Minister's Office announced that PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14.During a meeting last week, several Chief Ministers had suggested to the Centre that an extension of the lockdown may be considered amid surging coronavirus case across the country.Meanwhile, states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, and Odisha have already extended the lockdown period.Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 1000 coronavirus positive cases.India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

