Tayla Vlaeminck Picks Up Foot Injury Ahead of T20 World Cup

Sydney [Australia], Feb 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup opening game against India, Australia suffered a major blow as their pacer Tayla Vlaeminck has picked up a foot injury.Vlaeminck was seen wearing a 'moon boot' - officially called a controlled ankle motion walking boot - which is used in the treatment of severe sprains, fractures, and tendon or ligament tears in the ankle or foot, cricket.com.au reported.Vlaeminck's teammate Ellyse Perry said the full extent of the injury would be known in about 24 hours, but "it isn't positive"."Anything that requires a moon boot isn't overly great. The whole squad has their fingers and toes crossed for Tay but I don't think it's overly positive. We should know in the next 24 hours," Perry said."From a players' point of view, we're very supportive of Tay. She's an important member of our squad and we just want to wish her all the best," she added.Vlaeminck has been in form in the run-up to the tournament, picking up seven wickets in three games of the tri-series with India and England. She proved to be particularly effective against India, who found her fiery pace difficult to contend with.The defending champions will take on India at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21. (ANI)

