New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Amazon Prime Music has recently launched podcasts in the Indian market. This move by the music streaming platform, however, might seem a little late to the party, especially since the likes of Spotify and Apple have had it around for years.

According to Mashable, the podcast platform on Amazon Prime Music will have a curated list of shows by popular creators like Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta, among many others. It will also have international Amazon Originals that are produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music subscribers.

These originals will be available in multiple languages across genres like motivation, business, technology, comedy, music, fitness, and more. Podcasts are available for all Amazon Prime Music customers at no additional cost.

The new podcasts platform can be accessed through the Amazon Prime Music app on android and iOS, apart from the Web player and Amazon Echo devices. Users with Prime membership will be able to download podcast episodes for offline listening.

There are over nine million podcasts available on Amazon Prime Music and they span topics like motivation, self-improvement, society and culture, technology, news, comedy, fitness, and more. Trending shows include 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty', 'Ted Talks Daily', 'The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor', and 'The Musafir Series'.

As per Mashable, Amazon has now also added a hands-free Alexa listening experience with podcasts on the Amazon Prime Music app. Users can ask Alexa to play specific podcast episodes through voice commands. (ANI)

