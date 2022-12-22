Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Apple's App Store has finally brought DaVinci Resolve for iPad and the video editing and colour correction software is just as capable as its desktop counterpart for M1 or M2 iPad Pro users.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, DaVinci Resolve for iPad comes in at 2GB and is compatible with iPadOS 16 and up devices with the A12 Bionic chipset or newer.

However, for older iPad users, not all features of Resolve will be available and some models may be restricted to HD projects.

For the best experience, its current developer Blackmagic recommends using an iPad Pro M1 or M2 model. Hooking up an external display or editing ProRes footage is limited to the M1 and M2 iPads.

The Resolve app has been adapted to fit the touch interface of the iPad though users can still hook up an external keyboard and mouse to have a more familiar experience, reported GSM Arena.

Users will find all the features from the desktop app including colour correction, editing, cloud collaboration and AI-based magic masks and voice isolation.

As per GSM Arena, users can also import existing DaVinci Resolve 18 projects on the iPad app. DaVinci Resolve Studio which brings several premium features over the standard app is available as a one-time USD 94.99 in-app purchase. (ANI)

