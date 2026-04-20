Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): In a move aimed at refining everyday usability, Apple is reportedly testing two new Home Screen customisation features, 'Undo' and 'Redo', for its upcoming iOS 27 update.

According to MacRumours, the additions are expected to simplify the process of managing Home Screen layouts, allowing users to quickly reverse or reapply changes without manually reconfiguring icons and widgets.

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"Right now, when you long-press on the home screen, you get a bubble in the top left corner with four options: Add Widget, Customize, Edit Wallpaper and Edit Pages," a source reported to MacRumours, adding, "Apple is looking at adding 'undo' and 'redo' buttons in that same menu to make reversing or redoing changes easier."

Alongside these changes, iOS 27 is also expected to bring broader enhancements, including a dedicated Siri app and further advancements in Apple Intelligence features.

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Notably, the upcoming software update is being compared to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, which prioritised performance optimisations and stability over major visual overhauls.

This suggests iOS 27 could focus heavily on bug fixes and system reliability rather than sweeping design changes, according to MacRumours.

Apple is expected to begin beta testing iOS 27 in June, with a public release scheduled for September, in line with its typical annual software rollout cycle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)