Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): American tech giant Apple is planning to hold its first media event of the year on Tuesday, March 8, where the company is expected to launch at least one new Mac.

As per Mac Rumours, Apple is planning another round of new Macs for release around May or June.

At the March 8 event, Apple is also rumoured to announce a third-generation iPhone SE and a fifth-generation iPad Air, with key features of both devices expected to include an A15 chip and 5G support. (ANI)

