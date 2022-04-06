Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): US tech giant Apple has announced its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event will be held from June 6 to June 10, this year.

As per GSM Arena, although the annual event is developer-focused, it will enlighten consumers too, as new iOS versions will get unveiled during the four-day program.

Also Read | IPL Media Rights: Amazon, Disney, Sony, Zee and TV18-Viacom Show Interest; Apple Likely to Follow.

Reportedly, the conference will once again take place in an online format and will be free for all developers to attend.

Details about new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are expected to be unveiled.

Also Read | World Health Day 2022 Date, Theme and Significance: What is the History of World Heath Day? Everything You Need to Know About This Day!.

In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for its developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 where they will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community.

The company has also invited students to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice and submit it by April 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)