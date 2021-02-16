Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): Creative Monkey Games, one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in India has partnered with former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden, to launch a mobile cricket gaming application called Haydos380 in India.The game Haydos380 will be available worldwide and is launching in April. Users can pre-register at www.haydos380.com to ensure they will be one of the first to play the game at the soft launch in just a few weeks before the main launch later in the year.

On the development, Deepak Aravind, CEO, Creative Monkey Games, said: "We are thrilled to partner with the iconic Mathew Hayden for Haydos380. Our vision is to reach billions of people around the world through high-quality and addictive games and earn their smiles. We want to develop and offer top-notch gaming experiences with the upgraded market trends to people across the globe. Haydos380 will definitely entertain Cricket lovers and be a trendsetter."

Matthew Hayden explains: "Last year I had the pleasure of providing audio commentary for a mobile game. It was a lot of fun, and as luck would have it, the opportunity came up to co-develop my own game and I went for it. Haydos380 was born and here I am, back on the pitch."

"For me what makes this game special, is that I have been able to partner with a company in a country I love, 'India', and have them bring to the game my love of Australian cricket culture! In many ways it's Australia's first cricket game", he added. (ANI)

