Washington, November 22: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been quite open about wanting to improve the microblogging platform and it seems like he is taking a step towards achieving the same.

According to The Verge, in a meeting with employees on Tuesday at Twitter's San Fransisco headquarters, Musk spelt out precisely what that looks like. Elon Musk Cuts Twitter Employees Perks; Allowances Will Be Added Back When Company’s Financial Situation Improves, Says Report.

A recording of the meeting obtained by The Verge suggests Musk told employees that the company would encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts.

"We want to enable users to be able to communicate without being concerned about their privacy, [or] being concerned about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their DMs to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at Twitter could be spying on their DMs. That's obviously not going to be cool and it has happened a few times before," Musk said, the outlet reported. Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Qualification Scenario: Here's How Lionel Messi and Co. Can Make It To Last 16 After Defeat to Saudi Arabia.

The richest man in the world also went on to say that "we also want to have the ability to do voice and video chat via DMs." In 2018, Twitter warned that an undisclosed number of DMs between businesses and their customers had been accessible by outsiders for over a year. Also, earlier this year, the US government charged an ex-employee with improperly accessing user data on behalf of Saudi Arabia. However, it's unclear how DMs were or weren't used, as per The Verge.

