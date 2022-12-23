Seoul [South Korea], December 22 (ANI): A new updated version of Samsung's 16 Gb DDR5 DRAM has recently been announced by the South Korean tech conglomerate.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, in order to upgrade from the 14nm EUV product currently on the market, this new memory has been built on the 12nm class process technology.

The new DDR5 DRAM was also announced to be compatible with AMD products - it was optimized and validated on Zen platforms, as per the outlet.

The new standard would be a key enabler in driving a market-wide adoption of DDR5 DRAM, said Jooyoung Lee, EVP of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung, reported GSM Arena.

This new DRAM has been manufactured with the use of a new material that increases cell capacitance and proprietary design technology that improves critical circuit characteristics.

It is based on EUV (Extreme ultraviolet) lithography, allowing a higher die density and 20 per cent better wafer productivity. It also consumes 23 per cent less power, opening the door for better environment-friendly operations among IT companies.

The first memory sticks with the new DDR5 DRAM are expected to start shipping in 2023, according to GSM Arena. (ANI)

