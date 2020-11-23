Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): To help users create, share and amplify branded content across Instagram, the company has announced that it will be launching Branded Content tag in Reels. The testing for the new feature will be done in the coming weeks.

According to Mashable, to increase transparency and to help creators disclose their sponsors, the new feature will be added soon. The Branded Content tag is in addition to tools like badges in Live and IGTV Ads, which serve the same purpose.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Setback For Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Convenor Sheikh Anwar Hussain Pasha Joins TMC.

The official statement by Instagram read, "Until today, Branded Content ads could only be created by promoting the existing posts from creators. Instagram is now launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first."

"Now brands have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads. This new process has been designed with creator control in mind - creators can approve and pause any ads published from their handle.,"

Also Read | Drinksgiving 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day Before Thanksgiving Where People Meet For Alcoholic Drinks.

Mashable reported that Branded Content ads in stories will now have tappable elements like '@' mention, locations and hashtags. Instagram will also introduce features for businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags. With the new feature, brands can get more value out of the content, enabling people to shop directly from creators. Until now, branded content ads could only be created by promoting the existing posts from creators.

Recently, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform - announced a redesign for the home screen keeping Reels and Shop in focus. There is a dedicated button for Shop on the new Instagram home screen. It will now allow businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags.

Instagram also announced it has set a minimum age for branded content feed posts. Businesses and creators can set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries, and they can choose to do both as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)