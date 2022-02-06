New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Reliance-backed Jio, which is best known for its India cellular network and affordable subsidized devices, has been working on the JioBook, an ARM laptop with Windows 10.

According to GSM Arena, a Jio laptop has been popping up in the rumour mill for some time now. It was recently mentioned in a hardware certification document as well.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

Unfortunately, the document doesn't reveal any device specs other than the fact that it is clearly ARM-based as opposed to x86 and is certified to run the ARM version of Windows 10.

The filing does also mention Emdoor Digital Technology Co., Ltd., the OEM for the laptop in question. It is a Shenzhen-based company that specializes in such hardware.

Also Read | Happy Rose Day 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Send Quotes, Beautiful Rose Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram Messages & Wallpapers To Celebrate the First Day of Valentine Week.

Since the 'product name' for the device will be "QL218_V2.2_JIO_11.6_20220113_v2", a vast "218-series" lineup of devices on the Emdoor Digital Technology website was found by GSM Arena.

All of these, however, use either an Intel or AMD x86 CPU and not an ARM chip. Their designs look vastly different, too, so we can't quite say which chassis Jio will be using. Emdoor Digital Technology is clearly customising specifically for Jio. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)