Barcelona and Atletico Madrid would compete in what promises to be a very intense and exciting La Liga 2021-22 encounter on Sunday, February 6. The match would be played at Camp Nou and is set to begin at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Catalan giants have added a number of reinforcements to their attack and they all could have significant roles to play in this game. Despite injuries to key players like Memphis Depay, Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati just to name a few, Barcelona have a decent squad that can line up against Atletico Madrid. This match is a very crucial one considering the top four spots on the La Liga 2021-22 points table. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Officially Unveiled As Barcelona Player After Deadline Day Transfer Move From Arsenal

Both these teams have had similar performances in 2022 with them winning their last matches before the international break began. A win for Barcelona can propel them to the fourth spot while Atletico can succeed and consolidate their position on the table. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is most likely to make his Barcelona debut while for Atletico, former Barca striker Luis Suarez is expected to lead the attack with Angel Correa in the absence of injured Antoine Griezmann. Simeone's side would also miss the services of Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia for this match.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on February 06, 2022 (Sunday) at the Camp Nou. The match has a scheduled time of 8:45 pm am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash.

