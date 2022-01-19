Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): The vanilla version Oppo Find X5 has been certified to launch with Dimensity 9000.

GSM Arena has recently obtained all the major specs of the phone, including the cameras, and charging standards.

The Find X3 came with an upper-midrange Qualcomm chipset in the face of Snapdragon 870, but now Oppo has decided to pick Mediatek and its flagship 4nm platform for the vanilla flagship.

Early evidence suggests the Dimensity 9000 has faster CPU but slower GPU, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but drawing any final conclusions is not a good option, as per GSM Arena.

The Find X5 is also said to bring a couple of 50MP cameras on its back alongside a 13MP one, matching the Find X5 Pro. It's unclear if they will have the exact same sensors, though.

The vanilla Find X5 is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh cell with 80W wired charging, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging. Reports are both the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro will arrive after the Chinese New Year, which this year falls on February 1. (ANI)

