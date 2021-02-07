New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The game-fanatics have a reason to rejoice as the massively multiplayer online role-playing game 'Final Fantasy XIV' is soon coming to PlayStation 5.

According to The Verge, the developer Square-Enix announced on Friday (local time) that an open beta for the fantasy series will start on April 13, 2021, giving a launch to the game on Playstation5.

Final Fantasy XIV is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game for Microsoft Windows PCs, created and distributed by Square Enix in 2010. It is the fourteenth section in the principle Final Fantasy series and the second MMORPG in the arrangement after Final Fantasy XI.

As per The Verge, the teaser trailer shows the game running in 4K resolution, and the organization says it will have essentially improved edge rates and quicker load times. In case a user is enrolled in the PS4 version of the game, the new enhanced adaptation will be playable at no additional expense during the beta.

The fantasy game series will also additionally get another extension pack called Endwalker. Endwalker highlights the peak of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark tale, wherein Warriors of Light will experience a considerably more noteworthy disaster than any time in recent memory as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon.

Notwithstanding bringing the long-running story bend that started with A Realm Reborn to its decision, Endwalker will check a fresh start for the adored MMO, making way for new undertakings that long-lasting fans and new players can partake in together.

The Verge reported that, at the point when Final Fantasy XIV was initially delivered in 2010, the game got such a lot of reaction from players and pundits that its director and maker left the venture, and the designer shut down its workers in 2012. It relaunched in 2013 as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)