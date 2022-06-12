Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Poco has announced that the upcoming F4 5G smartphone will come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and have UFS 3.1 storage.

According to GSM Arena, the company had previously confirmed that Poco F4 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and feature the LiquidCool 2.0 heat-dissipating system for sustained performance.

Also Read | Max Verstappen Wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 As Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Retire in Baku.

This smartphone is said to be a version of the Redmi K40S with a higher-res primary camera (64MP vs. 48MP). It was also spotted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, and leaked images revealed the 64MP primary camera will have OIS, reported the outlet.

The Redmi K40S was unveiled in March and comes with a 6.67" FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 20MP selfie camera, side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging.

Also Read | FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian Women's Hockey Team Lose 0-5 to Belgium in Their Second Match.

As per GSM Arena, it is unclear when the Poco F4 5G will be launched, but Poco will surely reveal more about the smartphone in the coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)