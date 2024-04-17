New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): After months of anticipation, Xiaomi's Redmi Pad SE is finally making its way to the Indian market, with a scheduled launch date of April 23.

The tablet, which was initially released in September last year, is set to debut in India during Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2024 event, bringing its impressive features to Indian consumers.

Although the reason for the delay in bringing the Redmi Pad SE to India remains unclear, fans of the brand can rejoice as the long-awaited device is set to hit the shelves soon.

Xiaomi's social media accounts in India are abuzz with teasers, confirming the imminent arrival of the Redmi Pad SE.

With the tagline "Brilliant Display. All-Day Battery", the Redmi Pad SE promises to offer an immersive viewing experience coupled with long-lasting battery life.

As per GSM Arena, boasting an 11-inch 1200x1920 90 Hz LCD touchscreen with 400-nit typical brightness, the tablet is sure to impress with its visual clarity.

Under the hood, the Redmi Pad SE is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and offers configurations with 4/6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage, catering to varying user needs. Additionally, it features an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP selfie camera, and an impressive 8,000 mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

Given the specifications on offer, the Redmi Pad SE is expected to be a budget-friendly option, providing consumers with a compelling combination of performance and affordability, as per the reports obtained by GSM Arena. (ANI)

