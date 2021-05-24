Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): Samsung's Smart Monitor range is expanding with newer versions. The company's line of Tizen-powered smart computer displays now includes a 43-inch 4K M7 model as well as a 24-inch 1080p M5, marking the biggest and smallest Smart Monitors to be made available to date.

As per The Verge, the M7 series now includes 43-inch and 32-inch 4K options. The M5 series uses 1080p panels and comes in 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch sizes. Samsung is also introducing a white version of the 27-inch and 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor.

The company has not announced the pricing yet for the new models, but for context, the 32-inch M7 was released at USD 399.99 while the 27-inch M5 was USD 229.99, so you can probably expect prices slightly above and below those two extremes.

Samsung introduced the Smart Monitor last year and describes it as a "do-it-all" display designed for both work and entertainment. The screens have built-in speakers and smart TV functionality through Samsung's Tizen platform, meaning one can run video apps like Netflix directly on the device, as well as remote desktop access and productivity software like Office 365.

The Smart Monitors have a remote control that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, and there is also wireless support for DeX, Samsung's desktop-style environment that runs on Galaxy smartphones. (ANI)

