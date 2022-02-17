Seoul [South Korea], February 17 (ANI): After much wait, South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally revealed the prices for the Galaxy S22 series in India.

According to GSM Arena, the company has provided a choice of two storage options - 128/256GB for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra ships with 256GB or 512GB. All models are Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered.

The Galaxy S22 is Rs 72,999 for the base storage or Rs 76,999 for 256GB. The Galaxy S22 plus starts at Rs 84,999 for the 128GB and goes up to Rs 88,999 for the 256GB model.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Rs 1,09,999 for the 256GB model and all the way to Rs 1,18,999 for a 512GB configuration.

As per GSM Arena, Samsung will open pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series on February 23.

However, it is still unclear when the devices will be up for shipping. (ANI)

