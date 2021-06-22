Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Samsung and Google's new upcoming smartwatch platform, which will merge Wear OS and Tizen together, might get its first preview at MWC 2021 at Samsung's virtual presentation.

As per The Verge, Samsung announced that the virtual event will focus on the Galaxy ecosystem, its new watch experience, and mobile security. The event will be streamed on June 28 from 1:15 - 2 pm ET.

The official MWC event page explains that the South Korean tech giant is "reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers," which seems to indicate at least some sort of first look at the future of Samsung's smartwatches.

Announced at Google I/O earlier this year, the new smartwatch operating system is a big moment for the two companies.

Samsung's smartwatches are considered the high-water mark for Android wearables, but they've been using their own operating system and app store for years. Whereas, Google's Wear OS, despite the power of the Play Store and Google's ability to more deeply integrate it with its services and Android, has suffered from a lack of strong hardware partners.

The new collaborative project could solve both companies' problems, which makes the preview of the new OS (tentatively known as Wear) an exciting potential first look at what could be a new wearable powerhouse.

The other two aspects of the event, the "Galaxy ecosystem" and "mobile security," are a little more vague, although the invite does showcase a Knox logo, which would make sense for the latter announcement.

MWC is a tech expo where both the tech giants Google and Samsung participate and fascinate their fans with their new endeavours. Due to the pandemic, both the companies had withdrawn from physical participation in this year's edition over concerns of staff health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)