California [US], April 7 (ANI): WhatsApp has rolled out a new sticker pack named 'Vaccines for All' as a piece of the organisation's endeavours towards spreading mindfulness about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per Mashable, these stickers are a mode of allowing users to show their appreciation for healthcare workers around the world. The new sticker pack was created in a joint effort with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

To offer verified information on COVID-19, WhatsApp has also joined forces with more than 150 national, state and local governments, as well as organisations including the WHO and UNICEF.

The COVID-19 helplines created on WhatsApp have also started offering vaccine information and registration. The new 'Vaccine for All' sticker pack carries 23 particular stickers to WhatsApp, planned in partnership with the WHO.

As revealed by Mashable, the stickers are accessible for download to both Android and iOS users and are pointed toward letting people "express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the COVID-19 vaccines offer".

"As COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out across the world, the new sticker pack aims to encourage vaccine uptake and represents hope," said Andy Pattison, Team Lead for Digital Channels at WHO was quoted as saying in a statement.

Alongside the stickers, WhatsApp has also added COVID-19 helplines from different governments and organisations like the WHO, UNICEF, and more since the beginning of the pandemic. WhatsApp also said that the administrations in nations including India, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa have begun utilising these helplines to connect citizens to accurate COVID-19 vaccine information and registration.

Mashable detailed that in India, WhatsApp has cooperated with MyGov to give data related to COVID-19 through a chatbot. The chatbot, called MyGov Corona Helpdesk includes details on COVID-19 vaccines and has surpassed the mark of 30 million users. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)