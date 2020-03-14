Teen Trampled to Death by Elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpu

Jashpur, Mar 14 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district late Friday evening, a forest official said.

The incident took place near Patratoli village when the Krishna Singh was trying to chase away elephants, he said.

"Singh went close to elephants and they suddenly attacked him, leaving him dead on the spot,", he said.

