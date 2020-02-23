Tendulkar Flags off New Delhi Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday morning flagged off New Delhi Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium."Delighted to share the stage with heroes at the @IDBIFed @NDelhiMarathon chat show today! Each one of them has a unique story of how they've moved ahead despite countless setbacks & challenges. Looking forward to the 5th IDBI Federal New Delhi Marathon tomorrow. #KeepMovingDelhi," Tendulkar tweeted on Saturday.Hundreds of people arrived at the stadium to participate in the marathon today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)