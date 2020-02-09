Test Report of Student in Thrissur Negative for NCoV

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The laboratory test report of the student who is currently in the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital Thrissur medical college here tested negative for novel coronavirus infection (nCoV).The body fluid sample of the student, which was sent for testing at the Alappuzha unit of the National Insitute of Virology (NIV), returned negative a medical bulletin said.If the next test also comes out negative, she will be discharged from the hospital.Yesterday, another sample was sent for testing, the result of which is yet to arrive.Meanwhile, two more people were arrested for spreading misinformation in connection with Coronavirus by the Thrissur police.The arrested, both natives of Thrissur, have been identified as Bipesh and Pradosh.Thrissur east police station has registered a case against the duo, Investigation officer, Sub Inspector Vimodh confirmed it to ANI over phone. A state disaster status was declared in Kerala after 72 people returned to the state from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus in China. Out of these three tested positive in preliminary testing of nCoV.Kerala withdrew the state disaster status later on Friday. (ANI)

