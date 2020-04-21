Thane Ward Sealed After Many Attend COVID-19 Patient's Funeral

Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday sealed Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar in the city, after over 50 people attended the funeral of a COVID-19 patient in the area, an official said.

In an order issued on Tuesday, deputy municipal commissioner Ashok Burpulle stated that Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar, which comes under ward no 6, will be sealed after a large number of people attended the funeral of a COVID-19 patient on Sunday.

All establishments, apart from pharmacies and dairy shops, will remain shut till April 26, the order stated.

Burpulle also sought help from the local police in sealing the ward and preventing movement of people and vehicles in the area.

Over 50 people had attended the funeral of a COVID-19 patient at Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya, the official said, adding that there was a possibility of increase in the number of high-risk contacts because of this.

The civic authorities had identified most of the mourners who attended the funeral and sent them for quarantine, while the high-risk contacts of these attendees were being traced, he said.

