There Are So Many Diseases, One More Added: Raj on COVID

Aurangabad, Mar 12 (PTI) As India battles the spread of the novel coronavirus, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday said so many diseases already exist in the country and one more has joined that list.

He criticised the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, alleging it was threatening the citizens of the state in the name of curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"So many diseases already exist in our country. One more, named coronavirus, has joined the list...it doesnt matter, but we need to take care," Thackeray said, addressing an event organised on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti here in central Maharashtra.

"Many people asked me about the spread of coronavirus and procession taken out on Shiv Jayanti. I said many diseases already exist in our country; one more got added to it, there is no big deal," the MNS leader said.

Talking about the issue of Shiv Jayanti date, he said, "According to Hindu traditions, we celebrate festivals as per our calendar and not English calendar. The birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is like a festival to us and it should be celebrated round-the-year."

While the state government's official Shiv Jayanti celebrations are held on February 19 each year, some believe the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj should be observed as per the 'tithi' (Hindu calendar), which this year fell on March 12.

